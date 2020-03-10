Barry Ferguson makes big claim about Celtic player

The influential Celtic hitman is bang in form right now.

Barry Ferguson believes that Leigh Griffiths is the Scottish Premiership's finest striker when he's on form for Celtic.

Griffiths continued his remarkable form in 2020 by scoring a hat-trick against St Mirren this past weekend.

Subscribe

The 29-year-old has looked sensational since the winter break as Celtic boss Neil Lennon started playing him and Odsonne Edouard up front alongside one another.

The Hoops hitman, who has eight goals this calendar year, had a 2019 to forget and one that was marred by personal and fitness issues.

But Griffiths looks back to his very best these days and Rangers legend Ferguson reckons that he's the division's best number nine when he's up for it.

He told PLZ Soccer: "Fair play to him, he has obviously knuckled down, he's worked hard in training and for me I have always said it - when a fit Leigh Griffiths is firing he is the best striker in Scotland."

It's a big shout from Ferguson, given that Edouard and Rangers' Alfredo Morelos have scored a combined 108 goals since the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

That being said, Griffiths plundered 40 goals in a single season during the 2015-16 campaign under Ronny Deila and Ferguson definitely has a point.

Question is, will the Celtic marksman be able to do it over the coming seasons?