Will there be a Baghdad Central series 2? Director hints at future of Channel 4 drama

Baghdad Central has been captivating Channel 4 viewers in early 2020 but will the series be back for more?

Thrilling drama series almost always prove to be a good watch and that's even more so when the series in question is based around events that took place in real life.

Channel 4's Baghdad Central is set to the backdrop of the Iraq War which started in 2003 and follows ex-policeman Muhsin al-Khafaji as he searches for his missing daughter after it's revealed she could have fallen in with a group of terrorists.

Working alongside British and American intelligence agencies, we join Muhsin as he works to track down his daughter and get her to safety.

The series has been airing weekly on Channel 4 while viewers have also been able to watch the whole series on All 4 and as a result, many fans are now wondering if a second season of Baghdad Central is on the cards.

Will there be a second season of Baghdad Central?

Unconfirmed.

At the time of writing, it has not been confirmed whether or not Baghdad Central will return for a second series.

However, speaking at the BFI film festival and quoted in the Radio Times, Baghdad Central's director, Alice Troughton, said that a second series is "very possible" but added that viewers need to prove that "there's an appetite for international drama."

Executive producer of Baghdad Central, Kate Harwood, revealed that she already has plans for a second season if it's given the go-ahead.

"The Americans brought pallets and pallets of box-fresh dollars into Iraq and by the time they handed back to Iraq in 2005, there were billions unaccounted for," Harwood told the Radio Times. “Where there’s money, there’s crime, and where there’s crime, there’s crime drama! That’s my pitch for series two!”

What does the ending tell us?

*Spoilers for Baghdad Central episode 6*

The very last scene of the final episode in Baghdad Central shows the central character of Muhsin and Youssef Kerkour's Karl preparing to head back into the chaos of Baghdad, with Muhsin saying that he's prepared to fight.

While the series could easily end there, the potential of more simply oozes from this final conversation.

Only time and good ratings will tell if Baghdad Central does indeed return to our screens for season 2.

How to watch

Baghdad Central has been airing weekly on Channel 4 with new episodes arriving each Monday at 10pm until the final episode aired on Monday, March 9th.

All six episodes of Baghdad Central are available to stream now on the All 4 streaming service.