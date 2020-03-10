Quick links

Arteta shares never-seen-before player could be in Arsenal squad for Etihad trip

Amir Mir
Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal are unbeaten in the Premier League in 2020, as they push for a Champions League spot.

Cedric of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on March 06, 2020 in St Albans, England.

Mikel Arteta has shared that Cedric Soares could be in line to make his debut for Arsenal when they take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday night. 

In December, Arsenal secured Arteta's services from the Manchester-based club and now he will make his first return to the Etihad. 

The Gunners are unbeaten in the Premier League during this calendar year, and if they can win this game in hand, then it would boost their chances of Champions League football at the end of the season.

 

Speaking to Football London, Arteta shared which never-seen-before player could feature for the Gunners, as he also stated that Shokrdan Mustafi might also be in line to return. 

"I think they will be available to play," Arteta told Football London. "Hopefully everyone will be able to train tomorrow and we'll pick the best players we can."

Shkodran Mustafi of Arsenal before the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Soares joined Arsenal from Southampton during the winter transfer window in what was a surprise move by the North London club. 

Mainly because the right-back's contract was running out at St Mary's and he wasn't a regular for a team that has been fighting relegation for most parts of the season.

But just like Pablo Mari proved on his Premier League debut, Soares doesn't have much to lose and if he can be a success then it'll be a serious bit of business by the Champions League-chasers. 

