Arteta claims Arsenal man has impressed him every day in training, he's ready to start

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette scored the winner for Mikel Arteta in his side's Premier League win over West Ham United at the weekend.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has said that Alexandre Lacazette impresses him in training every day at his latest press conference, which was covered by Football London.

Lacazette has found starting chances at Arsenal hard to come by in recent weeks, with Eddie Nketiah seemingly being favoured.

However, the French international came off the bench to score the winner for Arsenal against West Ham United at the weekend.

Lacazette could now be rewarded with a chance to play for 90 minutes against Manchester City on Wednesday evening.

And when asked whether the experienced forward was ready to start against City now, Arteta said: “It's not because of the fact he scored, it's because of the way he trains every day.

“The way he's trying, the way he played even when he wasn't scoring. He's always at his best, training, his attitude is top.”

Lacazette has not enjoyed his strongest season at Arsenal this term, as he only has seven goals to his name.

However, he remains an asset for the Gunners and if Arteta can get him back to his best between now and the end of the season then Arsenal’s chances of breaking into the top five will be greatly boosted.

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table, but could move up as high as sixth if they are able to beat Pep Guardiola’s men tomorrow.