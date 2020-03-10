Quick links

'All lights are green': £13m ace suggests he wants to be an Everton player next season

Djibril Sidibe of Everton during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge, London on Sunday 8th March 2020.
Everton have a decision to make over Djibril Sidibe.

Everton defender Djibril Sidibe has told RMC Sport that 'all the lights are green' in his mind about a permanent move to Goodison Park.

The Toffees chose to loan Jonjoe Kenny out to Schalke last summer, and subsequently needed to bring in a right back to replace him and compete with Seamus Coleman.

Marcel Brands struck a deal to take Sidibe on loan from Monaco, securing a season-long loan move with the option of a permanent deal worth £13million according to the Daily Mail.

 

Coleman started the season as Everton's right back but Sidibe has managed to make 21 appearances in the Premier League, and has featured heavily under Carlo Ancelotti.

The 27-year-old is essentially fighting for a contract at Goodison Park, and Sunday's performance against Chelsea won't have helped as Sidibe struggled.

Still, Sidibe has now been speaking about his future, and suggested that Monaco know his position, which is seemingly to stay at Everton as he likes the intensity of the Premier League.

Sidibe added that 'all the lights are green' in his mind about making the move, as he likes playing under Ancelotti, but it will ultimately come down to Monaco and Everton.

“I had a discussion with the leaders of Monaco, they know my position and I know theirs,” said Sidibe. “My goal is to play high intensity matches, which is what I discovered in the Premier League. Regarding Everton, I have my position and I also know the position of the coach.”

“I can't say. For my part, all the lights are green, the coach appreciates me, he trusts me. There are parameters that will come into play, and I do not control on the position of Monaco and Everton,” he added.

With Kenny impressing in Germany, Everton's priority may be to keep hold of their homegrown star, leaving Sidibe's future up in the air – especially after Sunday's game.

