Guilty: Who is Akansha Ranjan Kapoor? Netflix newcomer’s age, Instagram and famous family

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor stars in new Netflix film tackling important issues.

It's been a great year for Netflix movies so far...

We've had the anxiety-inducing Uncut Gems from the Safdie brothers and beyond, but right now the discussion is centred upon Ruchi Narain's Guilty.

The audience is swiftly immersed in the story of Nanki (played by Kiara Advani), who is tasked with unearthing the truth when new student Tanu accuses her boyfriend of rape. It's tough yet ultimately engaging viewing, with a terrific ensemble of accomplished performers.

Kiara is exhilarating in the role of the protagonist, helping confront themes of loyalty and doubt. The questions the film deals with are very much rooted in the real world and problems with society that continue to persist to this day. In the end, we are urged to address the current situation with more sincerity after seeing a heartbreaking case played out so vividly on screen.

When dealing with such material there's a lot of emphasis on performance, of course. Fortunately, the young woman coming forward with the accusation is portrayed by Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor stars in Guilty

As highlighted by IMDb, the role of Tanu is actually Akansha's very first role!

According to Wikibio, the 26-year-old Indian actress is known for her modelling work and is also a notable social media star.

Are there any fans of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt? Well, it's certainly worth adding that the source spotlights that her and Akansha are associated as best friends.

As for her education, she embarked on a year of study at the ITA School of Performing Arts and then entered her modelling career, working with such designers as Manish Malhotra. Down the line, her involvement in this world led to her TV debut in the TLC series Decoded in 2019, leading nicely into Guilty.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on Instagram

If you're a fan of her work in Guilty, it's definitely worth following her on Instagram.

You can find her over at @akansharanjankapoor; she currently has an impressive 389k followers. Be sure to have a scroll and get to know her better - actually, you may find you're already familiar with her family...

The earlier source includes that her dad is actor and director Shashi Ranjan, while her mother is the founder of The Indian Television Academy, Anu Ranjan.

It doesn't just stop there though, as her sister - Anushka Ranjan - is also an actress, first appearing in the 2015 rom-com Wedding Pullav, directed by Binod Pradhan.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor talks Tanu and Guilty

In a touching Instagram post, Akansha has addressed the response her and the team have received from those opening up about their experiences.

The actress writes: "No. 1 in India, No. 1 in Pakistan & Bangladesh, No. 2 in Mauritius (and counting)... we’re all so grateful and overwhelmed because of the amount of love we are receiving from you guys and critics, alike. It's unreal how so many women have opened up to us about things like this in their past and their own experiences."

She continued: "I’m so glad Tanu is encouraging women to be who the hell they want to be and our movie has started so many conversations. My first ever endeavour and the outcome has been humbling. We’re over the moon with the response and its only BEEN TWO DAYS!!!! Thank you all for loving, relating to, and empathising with #Guilty... PS- I’ve been reading every comment and DM and tweet and let's just say yall have made me the happiest girl everrrrrr!!!!"

It's a terrific performance and we anticipate more where that came from.

In other news, who is Baby Keem?