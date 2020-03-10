'He's always speaking': Dele Alli praises Tottenham teammate who works 'so hard'

Dele Alli scored for Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend as they now face a tough encounter against RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Dele Alli has praised Harry Kane on Football London for 'always speaking' and being a 'real leader' for Tottenham as the striker edges closer to returning to action.

Kane has been out with a hamstring injury since New Year's Day, but he recently returned to on-field training, as Alli described him as someone who 'works so hard on his game'.

Both for Tottenham and England ahead of the Euros, this is a massive boost and one that Jose Mourinho needs especially given their recent results and injury problems.

Spurs have a Champions League second-leg encounter to play against German side, RB Leipzig, tonight, and Alli shared his thoughts on Kane's return.

"Yeah, it's very good [to see Harry back out on the grass]," Alli told Football London. "Harry’s an amazing athlete and professional. He’s picked up a few injuries since I've been here and every time he’s recovered very well. You can see how motivated and dedicated he is.

"I wasn’t surprised to see him out there. He works so hard on his game. Obviously it’s a massive boost. Even when he comes to watch the games, it's a boost. He's always speaking, trying to motivate every one which is good. He’s a real leader.

"As a player, who has had a few hamstring injuries, it's a weird one because I don’t want him to rush it because I know how much it can come back, but at the same time, we need him. As long as he does his recovery properly and comes back strong I’ll be happy."

Whilst Kane cannot do anything about helping Tottenham's chances in the Champions League tonight, he could, depending on when he returns on the field of play, help push them towards Champions League football.

Finishing in the top-four places seems harder by the day for the North London club, as they are now seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the table.

On a positive note, they are four points behind fifth spot, which at this moment in time, will provide Champions League football because of Manchester City's European ban.