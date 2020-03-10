£75m star sends two-word tweet before Liverpool game

The Liverpool stalwart has sent a pre-match tweet.

Virgil van Dijk has sent a Twitter message on the eve of Liverpool's biggest game of the season so far.

Anfield plays host tomorrow night as the Reds look to overturn a 1-0 first-leg defeat by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Having won the competition last season, it would be strange if the reigning champions failed to even reach the quarter-final stage this time around.

Atletico have a one-goal advantage but the Anfield factor is hugely significant.

Last season, Barcelona beat Liverpool 3-0 in Spain but wound up losing 4-0 on Merseyside at the semi-final phase of the competition.

The Liverpool fans will undeniably be their side's 12th man tomorrow night and it'll be fascinating to see if it works again.

The difference on this occasion is that Atleti boss Diego Simeone knows how to set up a defence and the hosts shouldn't expect to score four goals again.

Then again, they only need two, providing they keep a clean sheet but with Van Dijk back there, it's very possible.