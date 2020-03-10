7 in 7; Leeds and Nottingham Forest-linked striker can't stop scoring

Championship chasers Leeds United and Nottingham Forest reportedly looked at Niort's Ibrahim Sissoko before signing Jean-Kevin Augustin and Nuno da Costa respectively.

If Ibrahim Sissoko was disappointed after missing out on a move to one of England’s most historic clubs during the January transfer window, it’s fair to say he isn’t showing it.

Leeds United and Nottingham Forest had reportedly identified a giant centre-forward as the man to fire them into the Premier League, according to FootMercato.

But, with two promotion chasing sides eventually turning their attention elsewhere, snapping up Jean-Kevin Augustin and Nuno da Costa respectively, Sissoko found himself stuck in the French second tier rather than its English equivalent.

Almost six weeks on, however, Leeds and Forest have not seen much return from their investment.

Augustin has barely kicked a ball under Marcelo Bielsa due to a niggling injury while Da Costa has played a grand total of 20 Championship minutes so far.

Across the channel, however, Sissoko is in the form of his life. A strike in Niort’s 1-1 draw with Nancy this weekend means the 6ft 3ins targetman has found the net seven times in seven games since the January window.

There was a hat-trick against Paris FC and a winner against Valenciennes too, taking his seasonal tally to 15 and lifting Niort clear of the Ligue 2 relegation zone.

But worry not Sissoko; carry on like this and you will get your big break eventually.