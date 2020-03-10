6'4 Leeds striker out for season, club fear 'serious injury' - report

The Leeds United loanee reportedly is out for the season.

It's hard not to feel sorry for Leeds United loanee Jay-Roy Grot.

The 21-year-old striker has had a fairly disappointing loan spell at Vitesse and only managed one goal in 21 league appearances before this past weekend.

On Saturday, Grot was given a cameo in the visit of Twente and wound up opening the scoring on 70 minutes for what turned out to be the winning goal.

It should've been a turning point for the towering 6'4 Leeds player, but it was reportedly his last game for the Eredivisie club instead.

According to Algemeen Dagblad, the Dutchman won't play another minute of football this season after suffering a knee injury in the victory.

As a result, he must undergo meniscus surgery in an operation which requires 'a long time of recovery', according to the same outlet, and that Vitesse initially feared a 'serious injury'

Grot joined Leeds in the summer of 2017 and is contracted to the Elland Road club until 2021.

This puts him in a tricky situation because it might be that he isn't fit until after the summer transfer window, at which point United - top of the Championship - could be a Premier League side.

If it's a lengthy layoff after the surgery then realistically Grot may not kick another ball in a senior game until the window re-opens in January.

Grot managed only one Championship goal in 20 league outings during the 2017-18 campaign.