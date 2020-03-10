Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

6'4 Leeds striker out for season, club fear 'serious injury' - report

Shane Callaghan
Leeds United's Dutch midfielder Jay-Roy Grot (2nd R) has this shot saved as Leicester City's English defender Harry Maguire (R) closes in during the English League Cup fourth round...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Leeds United loanee reportedly is out for the season.

Jay-Roy Grot (L) of Leeds United vies for the ball with Yan Kyaw Htwe (R) of Myanmar national team during a friendly match at Mandalar Thiri stadium in Mandalay on May 11, 2018. - Leeds...

It's hard not to feel sorry for Leeds United loanee Jay-Roy Grot.

The 21-year-old striker has had a fairly disappointing loan spell at Vitesse and only managed one goal in 21 league appearances before this past weekend.

On Saturday, Grot was given a cameo in the visit of Twente and wound up opening the scoring on 70 minutes for what turned out to be the winning goal.

It should've been a turning point for the towering 6'4 Leeds player, but it was reportedly his last game for the Eredivisie club instead.

 

According to Algemeen Dagblad, the Dutchman won't play another minute of football this season after suffering a knee injury in the victory.

As a result, he must undergo meniscus surgery in an operation which requires 'a long time of recovery', according to the same outlet, and that Vitesse initially feared a 'serious injury'

Grot joined Leeds in the summer of 2017 and is contracted to the Elland Road club until 2021.

This puts him in a tricky situation because it might be that he isn't fit until after the summer transfer window, at which point United - top of the Championship - could be a Premier League side.

If it's a lengthy layoff after the surgery then realistically Grot may not kick another ball in a senior game until the window re-opens in January.

Grot managed only one Championship goal in 20 league outings during the 2017-18 campaign.

James Tarkowski of Burnley and Jay-Roy Grot of Leeds compete for the ball during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Burnley and Leeds United at Turf Moor on September 19, 2017 in...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch