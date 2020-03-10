Quick links

£13.5m man wants to be an Arsenal player next season

John Verrall
Pablo Mari of Arsenal during the Arsenal 1st Team Training Session at London Colney on February 26, 2020 in St Albans, England.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has given Pablo Mari two starts and he has helped the Gunners keep two clean sheets.

Pablo Mari of Arsenal during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Portsmouth and Arsenal at Fratton Park on March 02, 2020 in Portsmouth, England.

Pablo Mari has told the London Evening Standard that he wants to be at Arsenal next season.

Arsenal brought in Mari from Flamengo on loan in January, and he has impressed in his first two starts for the Gunners.

The Brazilian centre-back has helped Arsenal keep a clean sheet on his first two appearances.

And Mari is hoping that he is kept around at the Emirates Stadium for the long-term.

 

“Yeah, of course,” the centre-back said when asked if he wanted to stay at Arsenal.

“I am so happy here. I am going to try and do my best until the end of the season.

“I hope also the club is happy with me and then we are going to find a good end for everybody.

“I want to play in one of the best leagues in the world and I am now here. I am going to do my best for the team, for the club, to win a lot of games and also for the fans to enjoy with me.”

Pablo Mari of Arsenal celebrates after his teammate Sokratis Papastathopoulos of Arsenal (not pictured) scored their team's first goal during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between...

Arsenal are said to have the option to sign Mari on a permanent deal for £13.5 million (Coluna do Fla) at the end of the season.

As things stand, it seems likely that Mari may well earn himself a contract with the North London side.

Mari has stepped into Arsenal’s defence and immediately looked comfortable, with his calm performances earning plenty of praise.

Mari could face his toughest test yet on Wednesday evening though, as Arsenal are due to take on Manchester City.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University.

