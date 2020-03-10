£100m player makes comment about Rangers and Steven Gerrard

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are set to take on Bayer Leverkusen at Ibrox this week.

Leon Bailey has said to the Glasgow Evening Times that he believes Bayer Leverkusen can beat Glasgow Rangers in both legs of their Europa League clash.

Rangers go into their tie with Leverkusen as the heavy underdogs to progress in Europe.

Subscribe

Steven Gerrard’s side have been handed a draw against one of the strongest teams left in the competition on paper.

And Bailey has not played down his side’s chances of claiming victory against Rangers.

“We expect to get a victory,” the £100 million-rated winger (Football London) said. “We think we can win in Scotland and we think we can succeed in the home leg too.

“Steven Gerrard is a legend. Of course, I admired him as a player. He was an incredible midfielder. He must have gained a lot of knowledge as a player and I am sure he would have passed this on to the Rangers players.

“And we have to prepared for anything that they throw at us. But we are going there to get the job done. We are in a really good place just now. We are playing well, winning games and we all have a good chemistry with each other.”

Rangers have been completely out of sorts in the league in recent weeks, and only a huge improvement will give them a chance of claiming a positive result against Leverkusen.

Bailey could be a major threat for the German side, as he has scored two goals in his last four outings for Leverkusen.

The rapid winger looks likely to start for Peter Bosz’s side, after recovering from a troublesome injury which he was suffering with early in the season.

Rangers made it to this far in the competition by beating Braga in the first knockout stage.