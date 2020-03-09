Quick links

'Why would we do that?': Some Liverpool fans react to 'ridiculous' transfer update

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig during the German Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig at the Veltins Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to want to bring in Timo Werner from RB Leipzig this summer.

Liverpool fans are not at all keen on the suggestions that they could sign Timo Werner and then loan him back to RB Leipzig for the season.

BILD claim that Liverpool are considering bringing Werner in, only to loan him back to his current side for a year.

 

There is a feeling that Werner may only be a back-up choice at Anfield over the short-term if he was to arrive in the summer.

But suggestions that he could go back to Leipzig for a year have not gone down well with Liverpool fans.

If Werner is snapped up by Liverpool, then he could make them an even more dangerous prospect.

Werner can play anywhere across the front line, so he would bring fierce competition for places up top.

The German international has hit 28 goals across all competitions this season, making him one of the most in-form strikers in the whole of Europe.

Liverpool have not made a marquee addition for almost two years now, and there is an expectation that they will spend in the summer to improve the quality of their squad.

