Who is PC Cheryl in Last Tango in Halifax? Rachel Leskovac returns to BBC comedy-drama after five years!

Last Tango in Halifax is currently enjoying its fifth series and a fan-favourite character has returned in episode 3.

There's always been plenty of scope for comedy-drama series on the BBC and in recent years Last Tango in Halifax has been one of the most highly regarded, even earning several BAFTA awards in its early series.

Last Tango in Halifax has appeared on-and-off our screens since 2012 and has provided plenty of laughs, heartfelt moments and enthralling storylines over the course of its four previous series.

In 2020, after four years away from our screens, Last Tango returned for its long-awaited fifth series, bringing back its main cast of much-loved characters.

On top of that, series 5 also reintroduces us to the character of Cheryl, a police officer who hasn't appeared on the show since 2015's third series.

Who is PC Cheryl?

Cheryl is a police officer in the Halifax police force. She last appeared in the series back in 2015 in the third series and was absent in 2016's series 4.

Now, in episode 3 of series 5, the bright and bubbly Yorkshire police officer returns to our screens.

We get our first reintroduction to Cheryl in a café while Celia learns of Ted's plans to stay with her and Alan but as the episode goes on, Cheryl's long-running rivalry with Gillian is explored after sheep run amock in the town.

A reference to Happy Valley

Last Tango in Halifax was created by writer Sally Wainwright who is also responsible for the BBC drama series Happy Valley which is also set in the town of Halifax and coincidentally features the actress Sarah Lancashire amongst its cast, just like Last Tango.

Sarah Lancashire's character in Happy Valley, police sergeant Catherine Cawood, is referenced by Cheryl in Last Tango in what is a charming little easter egg for fans of both series and confirms that both shows exist in the same universe as each other.

Cheryl even notes that Catherine is known for being hot-headed and driven when she says "It's a good job it's me on duty and not Sergeant Cawood, because she'd rip your spleen out through your nose for speaking to a police officer like that."

MORE ON THE WAY? Sally Wainwright wants more Last Tango in Halifax

Rachel Leskovac: Films and TV

The actress who plays Cheryl in Last Tango in Halifax is Bradford-born Rachel Leskovac. Her appearance in series 5 brings her episode count in the show up to four.

Rachel Leskovac graduated from the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts in 1998 and in 2000 earned her debut role in the Channel 4 TV series North Square.

Since then, she's gone on to appear in almost 30 acting roles, the most prominent of which have come in the soap operas Coronation Street and Hollyoaks where she appeared in 134 and 69 episodes respectively.

Other acting appearances she's made have come in the likes of Happy Valley, Moving On, Shameless and Holby City

Last Tango in Halifax series 5 concludes with its fourth episode on Sunday, March 15th while all previous episodes are available to stream via BBC iPlayer.