Where was Military Wives filmed? Filming locations of 2020 movie explored

Military Wives follows a group of women who form a choir while their partners are serving in Afghanistan.

Despite its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, Military Wives was released only last week in the UK (Friday, March 6th).

The movie is based on the real story of the Military Wives Choir where women came together to form a military choir while their partners were away from their homes.

Military Wives has already received great reviews from several tabloids, while it currently has a score of 82 on Rotten Tomatoes.

Called a “cheerfully treacly story of sisterhood” (Daily Telegraph) and a film where “singing gets better as the film progresses” (RTE), Military Wives will surely warm many viewers' hearts.

So, where was Military Wives filmed? Let's explore the movie's filming locations!

Military Wives: Filming locations

Military Wives was filmed in different spots across the UK. Studio filming took place in the south of England.

Some of the filming locations include the Royal Albert Hall in London, Alternative Venues London and different places across Yorkshire.

Alternative Venue is a venue hired for reserve forces and cadets across London.

It's often hired for filming and productions, as well as training seminars and events.

Military Wives: Yorkshire filming locations

Part of Military Wives' filming took at Catterick Garrison which is also the home of the Military Wives Choir. Catterick Garrison is a town located near Richmond, North Yorkshire.

With a population of 13,000 people, the town serves as the largest British Army garrison in the world.

Other Yorkshire locations include Rudding Park Estate and Almscliff Crag which are both located north of Leeds.

Military Wives: Locations of the real-life choir

Military Wives is based on a real-life female choir who came together while their partners were serving in Afghanistan.

The first one of several choirs was founded at the Catterick Army base in North Yorkshire.

After that more groups were formed, including in Devon, Plymouth and Chivenor.

Military Wives Choirs is a charity organisation with 2,000 female singers performing at military bases across the UK.