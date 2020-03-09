‘We may as well sign Mustafi’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to £50m rumour

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Manchester City defender John Stones.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Manchester City central defender John Stones.

According to TEAMTalk, Tottenham are interested in signing Stones from Premier League rivals City in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that Spurs’ bitter North London rivals Arsenal as well as the defender’s former club Everton are interested in him.

City are reported to be willing to sell the 25-year-old central defender this summer, but the defending Premier League champions want as much as £50 million as transfer fee for him.

With Jan Vertonghen out of contract at Tottenham at the end of the season and no new deal in place, the North London outfit may have to look for a replacement for the Belgium international.

Stones has not progressed as much as he would have wanted to during his time at City, and the former Everton defender has also made mistakes from time to time.

However, the England international is a very good defender who can still improve and get better. After all, Stones is still only 25 years of age.

Some Tottenham fans are against the idea of signing Stones, as shown in the following posts on Twitter.

