'Unfair on Lennon': Pundit makes prediction on Steven Gerrard's Rangers future

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will seemingly fall short in his bid for the title this season.

Pundit Davie Provan has told The Scottish Sun that he thinks Rangers boss Steven Gerrard should quit this summer – and predicted interest from English clubs.

Rangers beat Ross County 1-0 on Sunday afternoon, as Ryan Kent's deflected strike handed the Gers an unconvincing victory on the road.

Gerrard will know that his side weren't particularly impressive, but got the job done to halt a dismal run of domestic results.

A defeat at Hearts in the Scottish Cup was followed by a 1-0 home defeat to Hamilton Academical, meaning Rangers have essentially played their way out of two trophies.

Rangers have been terrible in 2020, and Gerrard's future has been called into question with the Gers 13 points shy of Celtic in the race for the title.

Now, pundit Provan thinks that Gerrard will quit Rangers this summer, believing that there is little to be gained from staying another season at Ibrox with 'pain and vitriol' on the way.

Provan – a former Celtic player, it must be noted – added that he thinks English clubs will want Gerrard, believing that his reputation down south means he would walk into a job.

Provan noted that Gerrard would even be ahead of Celtic boss Neil Lennon on the shortlists of clubs in England, believing that is 'unfair' on Lennon, as it's just Gerrard's celebrity status that makes him seem a more appealing manager than Lennon.

“If Steven Gerrard’s as bright as I believe, he’ll be out of Glasgow this summer,” said Provan. “With this season’s title now out of reach, it’s stick or twist time for the Rangers boss.While his instincts will tell him to stay and fight, he should have the savvy to walk away. The only thing awaiting Gerrard next season is more pain and a shedload of vitriol.”

“Does he need that when he could walk into a good job in England tomorrow? Be in no doubt, Gerrard won’t be short of options. Yeah, his team has folded like a cheap tent again when the heat was on, but down south his reputation remains intact. Ironically, he’d be ahead of nemesis Neil Lennon on English clubs’ shortlists. Unfair on Lennon if you ask me, but Gerrard’s celebrity gives him currency in the big leagues,” he added.