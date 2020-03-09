Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

‘Unbelievable talent’: Some Rangers fans in awe of six-figure player

Subhankar Mondal
Chelsea's Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour (R) comes on as a substitute during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge in London...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Billy Gilmour left Glasgow Rangers back in 2017.

Mark Hill of Celtic vies with Billy Gilmour of Rangers during The Scottish FA Youth Cup Final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden Park on April 26, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Some Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of former Ibrox youngster Billy Gilmour at the weekend.

Former Rangers youngster Gilmour was in action for Chelsea in their Premier League game against Everton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Subscribe

The 18-year-old midfielder started the match in London - his first in the Premier League.

The Scottish teenager was brilliant against Liverpool in the FA Cup last week, and he was once again stunning against the Toffees.

 

The Scotland Under-21 international played like a veteran in the middle of the park, as he pulled the string the midfield, passed the ball well, made the right decisions, covered ground, and looked very confident In possession.

According to WhoScored, Gilmour took one shot which was not on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 91.3%, won one header, took 91 touches, made one tackle, one interception and one clearance, and put in one cross.

Billy Gilmour of Chelsea during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 in London, England.

Some Rangers fans were impressed with Gilmour - who cost Chelsea £500,000 when they brought him from the Gers in 2017, according to talkSPORT.

Below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

Billy Gilmour of Chelsea in action during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on October 30, 2019 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch