‘Unbelievable talent’: Some Rangers fans in awe of six-figure player

Billy Gilmour left Glasgow Rangers back in 2017.

Some Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of former Ibrox youngster Billy Gilmour at the weekend.

Former Rangers youngster Gilmour was in action for Chelsea in their Premier League game against Everton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Subscribe

The 18-year-old midfielder started the match in London - his first in the Premier League.

The Scottish teenager was brilliant against Liverpool in the FA Cup last week, and he was once again stunning against the Toffees.

The Scotland Under-21 international played like a veteran in the middle of the park, as he pulled the string the midfield, passed the ball well, made the right decisions, covered ground, and looked very confident In possession.

According to WhoScored, Gilmour took one shot which was not on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 91.3%, won one header, took 91 touches, made one tackle, one interception and one clearance, and put in one cross.

Some Rangers fans were impressed with Gilmour - who cost Chelsea £500,000 when they brought him from the Gers in 2017, according to talkSPORT.

Below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

I wish the guy well, who knows he may come back in years to come.

It's not as though he crossed the divide. Respect his decision to leave, maybe a better deal would have kept him at Ibrox — Alan (@Alan1872Rfc) March 8, 2020

He's very good and will only get better — James Anderson (@wjanderson1) March 9, 2020

He left because he was too good for the club and was steered in his professional career towards a very bright future — Harry Brown (@BrownHsim) March 9, 2020

Very happy for him, he’d still be in Murty’s squad w/ us... zero ability to bring through our youth players. — ö (@Workyj) March 8, 2020

He had to go. He would be on loan at hibs if he stayed with us. — Billy (@Billy231513) March 8, 2020

He was binned for no reason. No option. Disgusting by the club. The boys class.

Rangers all day long. — BillyK (@BillyKsOpinion) March 8, 2020

Delighted for the lad. Just wish we could trust our youth and give them a shot. If some progressed like Billy has they would make us a fortune. — Keith Gordon (@KeithGordon88) March 8, 2020

delighted for the wee guy - hopefully we see him back some day ! Long may he live the dream. — Colin (@AbsntFriends) March 8, 2020

Rangers probably mismanaged the Billy Gilmour situation. If you see that he’s so good even at a young age, we should have been giving or promising him first team football. The only tool Rangers really had to keep him. — Chris Scott (@christtocs) March 8, 2020