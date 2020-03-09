Quick links

Championship

‘That must hurt their fans’: Some Leeds United supporters react to rival’s comments

Subhankar Mondal
Danny Cowley Manager
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United won against Huddersfield Town at Elland Road at the weekend.

Danny Cowley Manager of Huddersfield Town arrives before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on March 07, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Some Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to compliments from Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley.

Leeds got the better of Huddersfield 2-0 at home in the Championship at the weekend.

Luke Ayling put the Whites in the lead at Elland Road in the Yorkshire derby after just three minutes, and Patrick Bamford doubled the advantage six minutes into the second half.

After the match on Saturday afternoon, Huddersfield manager Cowley raved about Leeds.

 

Cowley told The Yorkshire Evening Post: “I've managed against Arsenal, Everton twice and Burnley and that was right up there in terms of an opponents' performance.

“They're our local rivals, our supporters are proud people, we're a proud club but sometimes you have to credit the opponent. They were outstanding."

Some Leeds fans have given their take on Cowley’s comments, and below are some of the best posts on Twitter:

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley, left, shakes hands with Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Leeds United at...

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, hosts Leeds had 61% of the possession, took 16 shots of which five were on target, and earned two corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Huddersfield had 39% of the possession, took six shots of which two were on target, and earned three corners, according to BBC Sport.

League table

While Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment, Huddersfield currently find themselves only three points above the relegation zone.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa comforts Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley after the match during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch