‘That must hurt their fans’: Some Leeds United supporters react to rival’s comments

Leeds got the better of Huddersfield 2-0 at home in the Championship at the weekend.

Luke Ayling put the Whites in the lead at Elland Road in the Yorkshire derby after just three minutes, and Patrick Bamford doubled the advantage six minutes into the second half.

After the match on Saturday afternoon, Huddersfield manager Cowley raved about Leeds.

Cowley told The Yorkshire Evening Post: “I've managed against Arsenal, Everton twice and Burnley and that was right up there in terms of an opponents' performance.

“They're our local rivals, our supporters are proud people, we're a proud club but sometimes you have to credit the opponent. They were outstanding."

And we werent even at our best‍♂️ — ed (@_ed19) March 7, 2020

That must hurt there fans given how much they hate us! — Jamie (@LUFCjamie1919) March 7, 2020

Town fans are gonna be fuming — Jean Kevin Langoustine (@BatesyV3) March 7, 2020

Gracious in defeat. — Mr P... MBE ⚽ (@lordofmymanor) March 7, 2020

Talks lot sense cowley will go far in v game just needs v right club — Paul Smith (@paulsmith101117) March 7, 2020

What a gentleman Dan Cowley graceful in defeat — Carl 69 (@Carl82389253) March 7, 2020

Top notch comments these, class act young Cowley. — MMLUFC (@Michael46041497) March 7, 2020

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, hosts Leeds had 61% of the possession, took 16 shots of which five were on target, and earned two corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Huddersfield had 39% of the possession, took six shots of which two were on target, and earned three corners, according to BBC Sport.

League table

While Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment, Huddersfield currently find themselves only three points above the relegation zone.