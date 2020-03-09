Talksport pundit says £20m Liverpool player has ‘an awful habit’

Dejan Lovren has been at Liverpool since 2014.

Tony Cascarino criticised Liverpool central defender Dejan Lovren on talkSPORT (6:37am, March 7, 2020).

The former Chelsea striker believes that the 30-year-old central defender has an awful habit defensively.

Cascarino, now works as a pundit for talkSPORT, made the comments while analysing the former Lyon and Southampton defender’s performance during Liverpool’s defeat to Watford in the Premier League on February 29.

Cascarino said about Lovren on talkSPORT (6:37am, March 7, 2020): “Lovren has got an awful habit of trying to get in front of centre-forwards and win the ball. And if he doesn’t win it, someone’s in behind him.”

Stats

Lovren has been on the books of Liverpool since the summer of 2014 when he joined from Southampton for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £20 million.

The defender has made mistakes from time to time during his time at Anfield so far, and he is not guaranteed a place in manger Jurgen Klopp’s starting lineup at the moment.

The central defensive partnership between Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez appears to be much more solid and stronger.

According to WhoScored, Lovren has made nine appearances in the Premier League and has played three matches in the Champions League for the Reds so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the central defender made made 11 starts and two substitute appearances in the league and played 181 minutes in the Champions League for Liverpool, according to WhoScored.