Steve Bruce says Newcastle United 22-year-old ‘has a bit to learn'

Allan Saint-Maximin scored for Newcastle United against Southampton at the weekend.

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has spoken highly of Allan Saint-Maximin to BBC Sport following the win against Southampton at the weekend.

The Magpies got the better of Southampton 1-0 away from home at St. Mary’s Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Saint-Maximin scored the only goal of the match in the 79th minute to enhance Newcastle’s chances of escaping the dreaded drop to the Championship at the end of the season.

After the match, Bruce raved about the 22-year-old winger, but the Newcastle boss added that the France Under-21 international needs to learn as well.

Bruce told BBC Sport about Saint-Maximin: “I said when Saint-Maximin walked in he will excite people.

“His natural ability is scary. He has a bit to learn too, and if he does, if he sorts the other bits out, we have a hell of a player on our hands.

“He is always a threat, wants to get past you and that is a dying art. He has that natural ability in abundance.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, against Southampton on Saturday, Saint-Maximin took one shot which ended in a goal, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 79.2%, took 55 touches, attempted seven dribbles, made two tackles and one interception, and put in one cross.

According to WhoScored, the 22-year-old winger has made 15 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for Newcastle so far this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process.