Spurs player admits he was angry during Burnley draw

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was partly at fault for the goal which Jose Mourinho's side conceded

Hugo Lloris of Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has told FourFourTwo that he was ‘angry’ at half-time against Burnley.

Spurs went into the break trailing Burnley 1-0, and their display over the first 45 minutes was appalling.

Burnley could have been further ahead if they had been more clinical, as Tottenham struggled to deal with the clarets’ attack.

Thankfully for Tottenham they came back in the second period, as they managed to claim a point at Turf Moor.

And Lloris said: “We were all angry with our (first-half) performance. We can talk many hours but it’s our responsibility and we have to show more.

 

“We have to stay positive. In the second half we could have given up but we were still in the fight.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen for the rest of the season but we need to keep faith and keep working.

“We can see players are fighting and giving their best. The confidence is not up there but we are working for that and we are working to finish the season as high as we can.”

Hugo Lloris of Tottenham

Tottenham started with a 5-3-2 formation against Burnley, but switched to a 4-2-3-1 system in the second-half and looked much stronger.

Spurs scored their goal through Dele Alli from the penalty spot, after Erik Lamela was brought down.

The draw did end Tottenham’s run of defeats, but it has hardly snapped them out of their slump in form.

Spurs are now winless in five matches, and they face a tough test tomorrow night when they take on RB Leipzig.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

