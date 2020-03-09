Some Liverpool fans react to £180m player’s comments

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are set to win the Premier League title this season.

Some Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Raheem Sterling’s comments about Manchester City challenging for the Premier League title next season.

Liverpool are on the verge of winning the Premier League title this season and need just two more victories to do so.

City have won the league title for the past two seasons, but Pep Guardiola’s side will not make it a hat-trick of championship success this campaign.

Sterling, who is an important player for City, is confident that the Citizens will bounce back next season and will strongly challenge Liverpool.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder, who is rated at £180 million and is on the radar of Spanish and European giants Real Madrid, according to The Sun, has said that there will be a “massive reaction”.

City have a very strong squad, and they could well decide to spend money in the summer transfer window and make it even stronger for next season.

Sterling told Sky Sports when asked if this is the start of an era of Liverpool dominance: "We won the league twice in a row. Liverpool are winning, leading at this point in time.

“But I'm pretty sure that come the end of the season our boys will go away and come back again very hurt if they do pick up the league, and we will be up and running for next season for sure. [It will be] a massive reaction.”

Some Liverpool fans have given their take on Sterling’s comments on Twitter, and below are some of the best comments:

Massive reaction like today at Old Trafford? — Two Sheds (@LantanaAce) March 8, 2020

I love that he’s having to say this at the start of March — Grant Geeson (@GGeeson) March 8, 2020

Oooooh scared — David Jessop (@jess100wcc) March 8, 2020

He must be fuming that Man City didn’t get the 3 league titles in a row, after all only massive clubs do the 3 titles in a row. — Nic Mcgreal (@N_Macca74) March 8, 2020

Won league 2 seasons in a row LFC close second last year that would have won a lot of league titles & before mentioning this season tally with 9 games to go. Did I mention 2 champions league finals in a row and world club champions! pic.twitter.com/T7EfZTkUuy — Alan (@Alan45075546) March 8, 2020

He's right tho.

City are now gonna go out and splash cash in every department this summer and...



No wait...



They already did that... — ⚡ Fev ⚡ (@SparkyFev) March 8, 2020

You know they’re going to spend another £200m because last time they spent over £100m doesn’t look like it’s enough for Fraudiola to compete with klopp. — Amadu (@amadu38) March 8, 2020

We're enjoying this one at the moment thanks. Good to see we're in his head though. — Paul Ellis (@liverblokelfc) March 8, 2020

Didnt know sterling still played. Haven't seen him since Gomez incident — Kalvin Thomas (@KalvinThomas7) March 8, 2020