Some Liverpool fans react to £180m player’s comments

Raheem Sterling of Manchester City looks dejected after a missed chance during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on March 8, 2020 in...
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are set to win the Premier League title this season.

Some Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Raheem Sterling’s comments about Manchester City challenging for the Premier League title next season.

Liverpool are on the verge of winning the Premier League title this season and need just two more victories to do so.

City have won the league title for the past two seasons, but Pep Guardiola’s side will not make it a hat-trick of championship success this campaign.

Sterling, who is an important player for City, is confident that the Citizens will bounce back next season and will strongly challenge Liverpool.

 

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder, who is rated at £180 million and is on the radar of Spanish and European giants Real Madrid, according to The Sun, has said that there will be a “massive reaction”.

City have a very strong squad, and they could well decide to spend money in the summer transfer window and make it even stronger for next season.

Sterling told Sky Sports when asked if this is the start of an era of Liverpool dominance: "We won the league twice in a row. Liverpool are winning, leading at this point in time.

“But I'm pretty sure that come the end of the season our boys will go away and come back again very hurt if they do pick up the league, and we will be up and running for next season for sure. [It will be] a massive reaction.”

Some Liverpool fans have given their take on Sterling’s comments on Twitter, and below are some of the best comments:

