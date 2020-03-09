Quick links

SkySports pundit suggests Jose Mourinho could do the unthinkable at Tottenham Hotspur

General view during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 04, 2020 in London, England.
Jose Mourinho was appointed the Tottenham Hotspur head coach in November 2019.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 7, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Charlie Nicholas suggested on Sky Sports Premier League (12:28pm, March 7, 2020) that Jose Mourinho could leave Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Arsenal forward believes that despite Mourinho having been appointed as the Tottenham head coach in November 2019, he could leave the North London outfit at the end of the season if the team do not finish in the top four of the Premier League table.

 

Nicholas, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, made the comments while discussing Spurs’ recent struggles and the former Chelsea manager consistently complaining of the injury problems his side are facing.

Nicholas said about Mourinho on Sky Sports Premier League (12:28pm, March 7, 2020): “If they struggle and end up sixth or seventh, I would be surprised if Mourinho stays.”

Jose Mourinho the head coach

Could Jose Mourinho leave Tottenham Hotspur in the summer?

While it would be a massive disappointment for both Mourinho and Tottenham if the club fail to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, it is hard to see Mourinho step down from his role so early in his tenure at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After all, when the Portuguese boss took charge of the club earlier this season, he knew how hard a job it was going to be.

Moreover, Spurs are still very much in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, and if Manchester City fail in their appeal to get their Champions League banned overturned, then finishing fifth will be enough.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 7, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

