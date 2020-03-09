SkySports pundit suggests Jose Mourinho could do the unthinkable at Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho was appointed the Tottenham Hotspur head coach in November 2019.

Charlie Nicholas suggested on Sky Sports Premier League (12:28pm, March 7, 2020) that Jose Mourinho could leave Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Arsenal forward believes that despite Mourinho having been appointed as the Tottenham head coach in November 2019, he could leave the North London outfit at the end of the season if the team do not finish in the top four of the Premier League table.

Nicholas, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, made the comments while discussing Spurs’ recent struggles and the former Chelsea manager consistently complaining of the injury problems his side are facing.

Nicholas said about Mourinho on Sky Sports Premier League (12:28pm, March 7, 2020): “If they struggle and end up sixth or seventh, I would be surprised if Mourinho stays.”

Could Jose Mourinho leave Tottenham Hotspur in the summer?

While it would be a massive disappointment for both Mourinho and Tottenham if the club fail to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, it is hard to see Mourinho step down from his role so early in his tenure at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After all, when the Portuguese boss took charge of the club earlier this season, he knew how hard a job it was going to be.

Moreover, Spurs are still very much in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, and if Manchester City fail in their appeal to get their Champions League banned overturned, then finishing fifth will be enough.