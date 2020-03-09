SkySports pundit left unimpressed by one Rangers player yesterday

Alfredo Morelos was in action for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers on Sunday.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers



Andy Walker has suggested that Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos looks overweight and lacks sharpness, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

The former Celtic striker made the comments about Morelos during the Scottish Premiership game between Ross County and Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

Subscribe

The Colombia International striker started the match, but the 23-year-old did not have a good game and was substituted in the 89th minute.

Walker was on co-commentary duty for the match on Sky Sports, and he was far from impressed with Morelos.

The Scottish Sun quotes Walker as saying about Morelos in the 70th minute: "I'm looking at Morelos, Ian. I rarely see him run. I rarely see him looking sharp. I just wonder if he's carrying a few pounds. He can't get over the pitch!"

Walker said when Morelos was getting substituted: "I've certainly seen him look leaner, sharper, fitter, more energetic - not this afternoon.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Morelos has made 18 starts and eight substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers so far this season, scoring 12 goals in the process.

Need to improve

Morelos has not been at his best since the mid-season winter break, and it is clear that the striker needs to step up.

The Gers are still in the Europa League, and manager Steve Gerrard needs his best players such as Morelos to rise to the occasion and turn on the style.