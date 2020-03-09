Is Manuel Lanzini's West Ham career coming to an end?

Injuries have played a huge part in the Argentine's struggles at West Ham United.

West Ham United convinced Manuel Lanzini to extend his contract at the club until the summer of 2023. The Argentine was a fan favourite when he first joined the Hammers, initially on loan, back in 2015.

Lanzini introduced himself to Hammers fans with two goals in his first two starts, with the second coming in a 3-0 thrashing of Liverpool at Anfield.

Multiple injuries have hurt Lanzini from reaching his full potential at West Ham and the 27-year-old, after 129 games, has managed to score and assist a combined 41 goals in all competitions.

A player of his quality is certainly capable of producing a lot more than he actually has and him failing to do so could well bring an end to his stay in East London.

Lanzini has played 19 times in the league this season and is yet to score for the Hammers. The Argentine has been an unused substitute in each of West Ham's last four league games and it is unlikely that he will become a regular starter any time soon.

Declan Rice and Mark Noble are undisputed starters in the centre of West Ham's midfield, while Pablo Fornals has hit good form in recent games.

January signing Tomas Soucek is also ahead of Lanzini in the pecking order while Felipe Anderson, who has struggled too this season, is still arguably a better option.

The former River Plate star is West Ham's fifth-highest earner at the club pocketing £70,000 every week (Spotrac). Letting him go will free up substantial wages to bring in someone better, but West Ham may have to let him go for cheap considering how his stock has dropped in recent years.