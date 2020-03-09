'It seems bizarre': Dyche makes claim about Tottenham's staff from the weekend

Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley recorded a score draw over the weekend.

Sean Dyche has claimed that 'some words' were said at half-time between Tottenham's staff and referee Jonathan Moss during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.

The Burnley managed believes Moss then 'changed his performance' and 'everything' seemed to be going Tottenham's way after the break, as he also stated how 'bizarre' it was that his side received six bookings.

Dyche was making reference to an incident when Davinson Sanchez pushed Chris Wood inside the penalty area, but nothing was given.

Speaking to Sky Sports Premier League during his post-match interview (07/03/20), Dyche, wasn't happy that a penalty wasn't awarded, as he shared what he spotted Tottenham's staff doing.

On Burnley's penalty shout: "Yes, I think the game has got to be careful," Dyche told Sky Sports. "I have been speaking about it all season and not many people want to listen. But people saw it all over the place.

"We saw it with [Joe] Gomez. He gets a push in the back [from Callum Wilson against Bournemouth]. I guarantee if he flails his arms and rolls around on the floor, it's given. But he tries to do the right thing [by staying on his feet] and it's not given. And Bournemouth get a goal from it. Similar thing [against Tottenham].

"Chris Wood's trying to bring it on his chest, he is trying to turn in the box, the lad [Sanchez] comes through the back of him and it's a definite penalty. Now, if he falls on the floor, holding his face, or whatever they do, he probably gets it.

"Second half, there was some words at half time whilst we were going off the pitch from a few of their staff with the referee and then the referee changed his performance, I thought. That sometimes happens. You hope it doesn't. I thought the second half everything seemed to be given for very little - it seems bizarre to me that we had six bookings."

It was a pretty poor opening from Spurs, who were 1-0 down to a Wood goal after 13 minutes, but Dele Alli's spot-kick in the second half rescued a point for his side.

In the end, a point for either side was perhaps a fair result, but considering how the first 45 minutes were going for Burnley, it could have been different.

For Jose Mourinho, he will now turn his attention to Champions League matters because they face a very tough second leg encounter against RB Leipzig.