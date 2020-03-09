Rio Ferdinand reacts to player’s comments about his Liverpool future

Harry Wilson is on loan at Bournemouth from Liverpool.

Rio Ferdinand praised Harry Wilson on BT Sport 1 (11:09am, March 7, 2020) for suggesting that he could leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Wilson is on loan at Bournemouth from Liverpool at the moment, having been on loan at Derby County in the Championship last season.

The 22-year-old winger has also had loan spells at Crewe Alexandra and Hull City in the past.

The Wales International suggested on BT Sport 1 that he will have a decision to make on his long-term future in the summer, and Manchester United legend Ferdinand has praised him for not wanting to be a player at Liverpool who is always out on loan.

Wilson said on BT Sport 1 (11:09am, March 7, 2020), as transcribed by The Express: “I feel like I’ve got that decision to make in the summer, I feel like my last two years of loans have been good and this one has been positive for me as well.

“I’m finally in the Premier League which is what I’ve worked towards. In the summer I will be concentrating on Wales but once that is done, I may have a decision to make.”

Ferdinand said following his comments: “Can I just jump in there? I think it’s refreshing to hear that. You hear people just stick it out at a big club like Liverpool and you hear of them wanting to stay there for many years because they’re more interested in the badge instead of going and playing regularly somewhere else.

“You might have to drop down, you’re hopefully not going to have to do that but some players have to go down to maybe come back at some point.

“It’s a big decision, egos come into it, pride, you’re proud to be a player at a club of this stature. You’ve got the humble yourself sometimes and say ‘I’m going to take a step down to come back in one or two years and become a top class player that way.’”

Liverpool breakthrough

Wilson was brilliant for Derby last season and has done well for Bournemouth this campaign, and one suspects that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will give him a chance in pre-season.

However, given the quality of attacking players Liverpool have, it is going to be extremely tough for the Wales International winger to establish himself in the starting lineup.

According to WhoScored, the 22-year-old has scored seven goals in 23 Premier League matches for Liverpool so far this season.