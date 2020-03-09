Richard Keys names Liverpool star who should win Player of the Year

Keys says Jordan Henderson is his pick as PFA Player of the Year.





Pundit Richard Keys believes Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson should be named PFA Player of the Year when the end of season awards are handed out.

On his own personal blog, Keys wrote that Henderson should receive the biggest individual accolade in English football ahead of the likes of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

Keys indulged in some pure speculation over the summer transfer window, which he feels could see Liverpool lose the pair of widemen.

But he feels there are no doubts over Henderson's future and nominated the England vice-captain as his player of the season.





Henderson's impact has perhaps been seen during his recent absence, when he has been sidelined with injury for the recent defeats to Watford and Chelsea.

After years of being underappreciated, Henderon's influence is now in full view and perhaps many observers are making an overly simplistic judgement on the impact of his absence on those results.

But he would be a valid choice as player of the year, not least for the way his relentless demands have helped power this Liverpool side towards their first ever Premier League title.

But the award does tend to go to players who put up better individual goalscoring numbers, although Virgil van Dijk was a rare defensive winner last year.



