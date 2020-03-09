Quick links

Reports: Newcastle want 21-year-old from local rivals, but there's an immediate problem

According to The Sun on Sunday (08/03, p59), Newcastle United are interested in signing Middlesbrough defender Hayden Coulson this summer.

It's stated that Steve Bruce has told his scouts to keep tabs on Coulson, ahead of a deal that would cost around £10million.

However, The Gazette report that Middlesbrough have no intention of selling Coulson, and will reject any Newcastle approach for him if they move.

 

Boro chiefs allegedly believe Coulson is part of the framework at the Riverside Stadium, and won't allow him to leave the club as a result.

Tempting their local rivals into selling the 21-year-old was always likely to be a tough ask for Newcastle, and it seems that they will struggle to get a deal done.

Boro's big concern though will be the lingering threat of relegation, as they sit just two points clear of the Championship relegation zone and could yet end up in League One.

If that does happen, denying the Gateshead-born defender a move to the Premier League may become very, very difficult.

Boro's financial situation isn't ideal either, so Newcastle shouldn't be completely deterred just yet, and if they do really like Coulson, then throwing money at their North East rivals may still be worth a try.

