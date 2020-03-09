Reported Liverpool target Kai Haverz breaks German goal scoring record

Liverpool have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz.

Reported Liverpool target Kai Havertz has become the youngest player to reach 30 Bundesliga goals, beating Klaus Fischer’s previous record.

The Leverkusen attacker has been in stunning form of late.

Havertz, 20, has posted six goals and six assists since the turn of the New Year. No German player has recorded as many goal contributions in that time.

The Bundesliga Twitter account celebrated the player’s latest feat with recognition.

At 20 years and 270 days old, Kai Havertz becomes the youngest player to reach 3️⃣0️⃣ Bundesliga goals



He beats the legendary Klaus Fischer by 15 days pic.twitter.com/cjkN1a3jjv — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) March 7, 2020

Liverpool have been heavily linked with the player this season.

According to the Express, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is desperate to sign the player.

The Independent claim Leverkusen value him at £80 million. Considering his current form and vast potential, it’s a fee which shouldn’t put off the Merseyside club.

Aside from his goal scoring exploits, Havertz averages 2.3 key passes and 2.3 successful take-ons per Bundesliga encounter (Whoscored).

He is almost single-handedly driving Leverkusen on this season, with the club eyeing silverware both in the German Cup and the Europa League.

Liverpool haven’t been afraid to spend big when they recognise the importance of a player – Virgil van Dijk and Allison – therefore midfielder Havertz could turn out to be their big summer target.