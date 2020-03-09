Quick links

Report: Tottenham Hotspur want teen talent after £27m signing from his club

Subhankar Mondal
Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want to sign Nawaaz Landfeld.

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Nawaaz Landfeld from PSV Eindhoven in the summer transfer window.

The 16-year-old left-back has yet to make his debut for the PSV first team, but Spurs are reportedly keen on securing the services of the teenager.

The youngster has been playing well for the PSV Under-17 side and has a bright future ahead of him.

 

Second signing from PSV in months

If Landfeld joins Tottenham in the summer transfer window, then he will become the second player from PSV to make the switch to the North London outfit in a matter of months.

Winger Steven Bergwijn moved to Spurs from PSV in the January transfer window for a fee reported by The Sun to be worth £27 million.

One for the future

While Tottenham could do with a new left-back for the immediate future, Landfeld is clearly a player for the long term.

After all, the Dutchman is only 16 years of age, and he is not going to be ready for the Spurs first team for two or three more years at least.

