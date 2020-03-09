Quick links

Report shares the many clauses Rangers have slapped in Premier League sensation's deal

Mark Hill of Celtic vies with Billy Gilmour of Rangers during The Scottish FA Youth Cup Final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden Park on April 26, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Ranges saw Billy Gilmour leave Ibrox for Chelsea in 2017.

Billy Gilmour during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge, London on Sunday 8th March 2020.

According to The Sunday Post, Rangers managed to include a whole host of clauses in Billy Gilmour's move to Chelsea, which may earn the club big money.

Gilmour is the talk of English football last night, as he was included in the Chelsea lineup against Liverpool last Monday, and turned in a superb performance.

Subscribe

Frank Lampard then handed him another start against Everton on Sunday, and he was named man of the match as he dominated the midfield with another composed display.

 

Gilmour is now being talked about as a potential Scotland international at the age of just 18, and Rangers fans will be looking on with mixed feelings.

On the one hand, there will be pride at one of their own thriving in England; on the other, disappointment that he left before he even made his first team debut for the Gers.

Gilmour left Rangers for Chelsea in 2017, but it's now claimed that Rangers managed to include a host of clauses in the deal – including a 15% sell-on clause, in case he does leave Chelsea for big money.

Billy Gilmour of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Everton FC at Stamford Bridge on March 8, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Allegedly, Rangers received £2million in compensation when Gilmour left, and then another £250,000 when he made his first-team debut for Chelsea in 2019.

More bonuses for appearances are included, as another £250,000 will be received when he starts 10 games, and the bonuses could reach £1million if Gilmour hits other targets.

Rangers appear to have struck a pretty sensible deal for Gilmour, bringing in a decent amount immediately and then making sure they stand to earn more money if he thrives at Chelsea, somewhat cushioning the blow from losing him.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

