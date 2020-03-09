Report shares the many clauses Rangers have slapped in Premier League sensation's deal

Ranges saw Billy Gilmour leave Ibrox for Chelsea in 2017.

According to The Sunday Post, Rangers managed to include a whole host of clauses in Billy Gilmour's move to Chelsea, which may earn the club big money.

Gilmour is the talk of English football last night, as he was included in the Chelsea lineup against Liverpool last Monday, and turned in a superb performance.

Frank Lampard then handed him another start against Everton on Sunday, and he was named man of the match as he dominated the midfield with another composed display.

Gilmour is now being talked about as a potential Scotland international at the age of just 18, and Rangers fans will be looking on with mixed feelings.

On the one hand, there will be pride at one of their own thriving in England; on the other, disappointment that he left before he even made his first team debut for the Gers.

Gilmour left Rangers for Chelsea in 2017, but it's now claimed that Rangers managed to include a host of clauses in the deal – including a 15% sell-on clause, in case he does leave Chelsea for big money.

Allegedly, Rangers received £2million in compensation when Gilmour left, and then another £250,000 when he made his first-team debut for Chelsea in 2019.

More bonuses for appearances are included, as another £250,000 will be received when he starts 10 games, and the bonuses could reach £1million if Gilmour hits other targets.

Rangers appear to have struck a pretty sensible deal for Gilmour, bringing in a decent amount immediately and then making sure they stand to earn more money if he thrives at Chelsea, somewhat cushioning the blow from losing him.