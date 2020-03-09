Report: Rangers and Celtic want £26m-rated attacker who is out of contract in July

Scottish Premiership giants Rangers and Celtic are reportedly battling to sign Atletico Madrid's La Liga wonderkid Rodrigo Riquelme.

Atleti are used to seeing their most gifted players spirited away by rival clubs almost every single summer with Antoine Griezmann, Diego Costa, Lucas Hernandez, Rodri and Arda Turan all walking away from Madrid while at the peak of their powers.

Riquelme, however, could be on his way out of the Wanda Metropolitano long before he has even established himself in Diego Simeone’s starting XI.

A 19-year-old schemer with vision and skill reminiscent of his legendary Argentine namesake, the teenager has only played 12 minutes of La Liga football this season but he already has clubs from all over the continent batting their eyelashes in his direction.

Including, but not restricted to, Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers.

Marca claims that the Glasgow giants have both ‘knocked on the door’ for Riquelme. He has a £26 million release-clause in his contract - but his current deal is due to expire in July, making a move to Scotland a genuine possibility.

The Madrid-born playmaker certainly aced his Ibrox audition last month, producing three assists in a stunning 4-0 win for Atletico in the UEFA Youth League.

It remains to be seen whether a slight, 5ft 9ins youngster has the physicality required to thrive amid the pace and power of Scottish football but, in Neil Lennon and Steven Gerrard, Celtic and Rangers each have a manager renowned for their willingness to give youth a chance.