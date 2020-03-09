Quick links

Celtic

Rangers

La Liga

Scottish Premiership

Report: Rangers and Celtic want £26m-rated attacker who is out of contract in July

Danny Owen
Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC (R) greets Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Scottish Premiership giants Rangers and Celtic are reportedly battling to sign Atletico Madrid's La Liga wonderkid Rodrigo Riquelme.

Rodrigo Riquelme of Atletico Madrid during the Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and CD Leganes at Wanda Metropolitano on January 26, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.

Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic are going head-to-head to snap up the sought-after signature of Atletico Madrid wonderkid Rodrigo Riquelme, according to reports from Marca.

Atleti are used to seeing their most gifted players spirited away by rival clubs almost every single summer with Antoine Griezmann, Diego Costa, Lucas Hernandez, Rodri and Arda Turan all walking away from Madrid while at the peak of their powers.

Subscribe

Riquelme, however, could be on his way out of the Wanda Metropolitano long before he has even established himself in Diego Simeone’s starting XI.

 

A 19-year-old schemer with vision and skill reminiscent of his legendary Argentine namesake, the teenager has only played 12 minutes of La Liga football this season but he already has clubs from all over the continent batting their eyelashes in his direction.

Including, but not restricted to, Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers.

Sergio Marcos of Cultural Leonesa competes for the ball with Rodrigo Riquelme of Atletico de Madrid during the Copa del Rey round of 32 match between Cultural Leonesa and Atletico de...

Marca claims that the Glasgow giants have both ‘knocked on the door’ for Riquelme. He has a £26 million release-clause in his contract - but his current deal is due to expire in July, making a move to Scotland a genuine possibility.

The Madrid-born playmaker certainly aced his Ibrox audition last month, producing three assists in a stunning 4-0 win for Atletico in the UEFA Youth League.

It remains to be seen whether a slight, 5ft 9ins youngster has the physicality required to thrive amid the pace and power of Scottish football but, in Neil Lennon and Steven Gerrard, Celtic and Rangers each have a manager renowned for their willingness to give youth a chance.

Rodrigo Riquelme of Athletico Madrid evades Nathan Patterson of Rangers during the UEFA Youth League match between Rangers U19 and Atletico Madrid U19 at Firhill Park on February 12, 2020...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch