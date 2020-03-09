Report: Nottingham Forest ready to cash in on youngster, potential profit

Nottingham Forest midfielder Joao Carvalho is reportedly wanted by Olympiacos.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 59, March 7, 2020), Olympiacos are interested in signing Joao Carvalho from Nottingham Forest in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that the Greek giants, who are at the top of the Greek Superleague table at the moment, are interested in a £15 million move for the 22-year-old midfielder.

It has been added that Forest are ready to sell the youngster for £15 million at the end of the season.

Stats

Carvalho joined Forest from Benfica in the summer of 2018 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £13.2 million.

According to WhoScored, the former Portugal Under-21 international has made nine starts and 13 substitute appearances in the Championship for the Forest so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the young midfielder made 28 starts and 10 substitute appearances in the league for the Reds, scoring four goals and providing eight assists in the process, according to WhoScored.