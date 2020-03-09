Quick links

Report: Nottingham Forest ready to cash in on youngster, potential profit

Joao Carvalho of Nottingham Forest is put under pressure by Reece James of Chelsea during the FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on January...
Nottingham Forest midfielder Joao Carvalho is reportedly wanted by Olympiacos.

Joao Carvalho (10) of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at the City Ground, Nottingham on Saturday 8th February 2020.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 59, March 7, 2020), Olympiacos are interested in signing Joao Carvalho from Nottingham Forest in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that the Greek giants, who are at the top of the Greek Superleague table at the moment, are interested in a £15 million move for the 22-year-old midfielder.

It has been added that Forest are ready to sell the youngster for £15 million at the end of the season.

 

Stats

Carvalho joined Forest from Benfica in the summer of 2018 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £13.2 million.

According to WhoScored, the former Portugal Under-21 international has made nine starts and 13 substitute appearances in the Championship for the Forest so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the young midfielder made 28 starts and 10 substitute appearances in the league for the Reds, scoring four goals and providing eight assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Joao Carvalho (10) of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Millwall at the City Ground, Nottingham on Saturday 7th March 2020.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

