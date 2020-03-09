Report: Mourinho wants £44m man at Tottenham, calls president to discuss deal

La Liga giants Real Madrid signed Eder Militao last summer but he could be leaving the Bernabau already with Premier League outfit Spurs interested.

Jose Mourinho has made a personal phone call to Real Madrid owner Florentino Perez to ask about the availability of £44 million centre-back Eder Militao, according to El Desmarque.

The fact that Spurs appear to have a different defensive pairing in almost every single game at the moment reflects the uncertainty that continues to undermine the Mourinho era in North London.

A coach famed for his ability to make a team as tough as diamonds in Doc Martens has been unable thus far to get a tune out of the centre-halves at his disposal. Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier remain unconvincing while the doubts around Jan Vertonghen’s short-term future are far from welcome.

And, if reports from Spain are to be believed, Mourinho is now hopeful of a favour from an old employer.

El Desmarque claims that the Portuguese manager has held talks with Real’s trigger-happy president about a deal that would see Militao swap the Bernabau for North London.

The 22-year-old only moved to Madrid in a big-money move from Porto last summer but it’s fair to say things haven’t worked out so far. Militao has made just seven La Liga starts and his performance in Sunday’s damaging 2-1 defeat at Real Betis hardly did his already ailing reputation much good.

The report suggests that Real, to avoid being left rather red-faced by what is quickly looking like a disastrous transfer for all parties, are hoping to make a substantial profit on a Brazil international now valued at £70 million.

Mourinho will attempt to reduce the asking price in order to convince chairman Daniel Levy to part with what could be a club-record deal.

Young, promising and with a point to prove, Militao could be the sort of signing that bridges the gap between a tired old era and an exciting new reign at Spurs.