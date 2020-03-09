Report: Liverpool want to sign exciting Asian talent with nine assists

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have seemingly identified another potential Premier League superstar in Apoel's Musa Al-Tamari.

Liverpool are keeping tabs on the ‘Jordanian Messi’ Musa Al-Tamari, according to BleacherReport, with another future superstar potentially on his way to Anfield.

Be honest, how many of Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League-leading squad were established world-class footballers before they pulling on the iconic red shirt for the very first time? Maybe Alisson Becker, perhaps Virgil van Dijk.

The likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson, meanwhile, have been transformed into genuinely top-level footballers by arguably the best coach in the game right now – making their respective transfer fees look like bargains in today’s money-spinning era.

And 22-year-old Al-Tamari feels like the epitome of Liverpool’s transfer strategy these days.

Young, talented and with potential by the bucketload, Jordan’s answer to Lionel Messi (who else?) has enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in Cyprus with nine assists and three goals to his name.

A right-footed left-winger who has also earned comparisons with Dutch legend Arjen Robben, Al-Tamari is also being watched by Manchester City, Atalanta and Borussia Dortmund while a Lille side who unearthed Eden Hazard, Nicolas Pepe, Jonathan Ikone and Gervinho appear to have discovered another winger with dazzling potential.

Should Liverpool win the race, Al-Tamari could be set to replace the seldom-seen Xherdan Shaqiri at Anfield.

While an experienced Swiss international needs first-team football in the peak years of his career, Al-Tamari would potentially be a little more open to the idea of sitting on the bench and learning from the very best at Anfield.

And who better to teach Al-Tamari the tricks of the trade than Salah, the Champions League-winning winger who hails from Jordan's near neighbours Egypt?