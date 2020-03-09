Report: Liverpool come up with 'new plan' to sign £50m star this summer

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reportedly wants to bring Timo Werner to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Liverpool have a ‘new plan’ to help them land Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, according to a report in BILD.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Werner for some time now, with the German forward seemingly open to a move to Anfield.

Werner has publicly praised Liverpool on multiple occasions this term, which has added fuel to the rumours that the £50 million striker (Goal.com) could move to Merseyside.

Liverpool are likely to face competition in the race to sign Werner, as he has been one of the most in-form strikers across Europe.

But Jurgen Klopp’s side have reportedly came up with a way to make their offer even more appealing to Leipzig.

Liverpool apparently would be prepared to loan Werner back to the Bundesliga outfit for a season upon signing him.

If Werner was to sign for Liverpool, the Independent suggests that he would come in as a back-up choice to Roberto Firmino initially.

And it could be that the Reds feel that his development would actually be better served by having another season of regular football, which has led to a loan back to Leipzig is being discussed.

Smart move?

If Werner did sign for Liverpool just to return to Germany for a year, it would arguably be disappointing for Reds supporters, who are keen to see the rapid front-man at Anfield.

Werner already looks ready to make an impact in the Premier League after a wonderful season in Germany, and Liverpool would surely be better off keeping him around next season - just to add fierce competition for places in attack.