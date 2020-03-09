Quick links

Report: In-demand Benitez signing expects Newcastle news very soon

Newcastle United defender Federico Fernandez is out of contract this summer.

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United defender Federico Fernandez is expecting news about a new contract very soon, with his current deal set to expire this summer.

It's claimed that Fernandez wants to stay at Newcastle, and is expecting to hear about the possibility of a new deal in the very near future.

Newcastle handed new deals to Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie last week, and Fernandez is seemingly expecting to be next in line.

 

The Magpies can activate a one-year extension in Fernandez's deal, and will surely do that with the defender allegedly wanted by clubs in China, Russia and the Middle East.

Fernandez, 31, was signed by Rafael Benitez in 2018 after suffering relegation with Swansea City, and he made 19 Premier League appearances for Newcastle last season.

The Argentinian has featured 23 times in the league under Steve Bruce, and has contributed going forward with two goals and one assist.

Newcastle will surely look to keep hold of Fernandez rather than lose him for nothing, especially with other clubs keen to sign him.

Newcastle have a host of defenders already at the club, but keeping a veteran like Fernandez could be valuable, and the news may not only be a one-year extension, but possibly even longer.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

