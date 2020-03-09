Quick links

Crystal Palace

Premier League

Report: Crystal Palace hand Roy Hodgson a transfer promise, four players targeted

Roy Hodgson manager of Crystal Palace smiling during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United at Selhurst Park, London on Saturday 22nd February 2020.
Roy Hodgson wants new signings at Crystal Palace with the Premier League outfit linked to Jamal Lewis, Ebere Eze and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Crystal Palace have promised manager Roy Hodgson that he will have money to spend this summer with The Eagles looking to bring four exciting young talents to Selhurst Park, according to the Evening Standard.

With the Londoners all-but certain of another season of Premier League football thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 win against Watford on Saturday, focus will soon turn to the upcoming transfer window.

And, given that Palace have the oldest average squad in the top flight with the likes of Scott Dann, Gary Cahill and James McArthur still regular starters, it should be no surprise to learn that a mid-table outfit are set to target promise over experience.

 

Crystal Palace have been linked recently with the likes of Ebere Eze (below), Jamal Lewis and Allan Saint-Maximin – all of whom would arrive with potential by the bucketload and plenty of time on their side.

The Standard reports that Crystal Palace are planning to sign four players under the age of 24 (Eze, Lewis and Saint-Maximin fit the bill, then) while moving on a number of ageing first-teamers. Dann, Christian Benteke, Mamadou Sakho and Jeffrey Schlupp could all be under threat, given that they are due to become free-agents before the summer of 2021.

Eberechi Eze of Queens Park Rangers celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City at The Kiyan Prince...

In an era where Premier League clubs are splashing the cash like Veruca Salt in a sweet shop, Hodgson continues to operate on a shoestring budget with Palace spending around £15 million on new players in the last two years combined.

If the Standard is to be believed, however, the Premier League’s most experienced tactician will have a much larger war chest at his disposal this time around.

A general view ahead of the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park on March 5, 2018 in London, England.

