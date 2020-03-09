Report: Crystal Palace hand Roy Hodgson a transfer promise, four players targeted

Roy Hodgson wants new signings at Crystal Palace with the Premier League outfit linked to Jamal Lewis, Ebere Eze and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Crystal Palace have promised manager Roy Hodgson that he will have money to spend this summer with The Eagles looking to bring four exciting young talents to Selhurst Park, according to the Evening Standard.

With the Londoners all-but certain of another season of Premier League football thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 win against Watford on Saturday, focus will soon turn to the upcoming transfer window.

And, given that Palace have the oldest average squad in the top flight with the likes of Scott Dann, Gary Cahill and James McArthur still regular starters, it should be no surprise to learn that a mid-table outfit are set to target promise over experience.

Crystal Palace have been linked recently with the likes of Ebere Eze (below), Jamal Lewis and Allan Saint-Maximin – all of whom would arrive with potential by the bucketload and plenty of time on their side.

The Standard reports that Crystal Palace are planning to sign four players under the age of 24 (Eze, Lewis and Saint-Maximin fit the bill, then) while moving on a number of ageing first-teamers. Dann, Christian Benteke, Mamadou Sakho and Jeffrey Schlupp could all be under threat, given that they are due to become free-agents before the summer of 2021.

In an era where Premier League clubs are splashing the cash like Veruca Salt in a sweet shop, Hodgson continues to operate on a shoestring budget with Palace spending around £15 million on new players in the last two years combined.

If the Standard is to be believed, however, the Premier League’s most experienced tactician will have a much larger war chest at his disposal this time around.