Report: Club’s plan regarding West Ham United midfielder this summer

Grady Diangana is on loan at West Bromwich Albion from West Ham United.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 59, March 8, 2020), West Bromwich Albion want to sign Grady Diangana on a permanent contract from West Ham United in the summer transfer window.

Diangana joined Championship club West Brom on a season-long loan deal from Premier League outfit West Ham in the summer of 2019.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that West Brom would love to make the 21-year-old midfielder’s loan deal permanent if they clinch promotion to the Premier League.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Diangana has made 17 starts and four substitute appearances in the Championship for West Brom so far this season, scoring five goals and providing five assists in the process.

Promotion challenge

West Brom are second in the Championship table at the moment with 70 points from 37 matches, just a point being leaders Leeds United and six points ahead of third-placed Fulham.

Relegation worries

Meanwhile, West Ham are currently 16th in the Premier League table with 27 point from 29 matches, level on points with third-from-bottom Bournemouth.