Report: Arsenal want to sign £30m star Mourinho thinks is 'amazing'

John Verrall
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 7, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.
Mikel Arteta is said to want to bring Willian from Chelsea to Arsenal in the summer.

Willian of Chelsea in action during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 in London, England.

According to Le10 Sport, Arsenal are interested in signing Chelsea winger Willian in the summer.

Willian could be a free agent at the end of the season, and Arsenal are eager to add the experienced attacker to their squad.

Mikel Arteta’s side have relied on youngsters to add skill and pace to their attack for much of this season, with the likes of Reiss Nelson and Gabriel Martinelli getting regular game time.

 

But it is suggested that Arsenal now want Willian, who could be one of the bargains of the summer.

Willian scored for Chelsea against Everton yesterday, but his future remains up in the air, as he is yet to pen a new deal.

Battle with Spurs?

Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur and Willian of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on February 22, 2020 in London,...

Arsenal may not have a clear run to sign Willian, if they do enter the bidding for him.

The London Evening Standard claim that Spurs want to sign the forward, who Jose Mourinho is a big fan of.

Mourinho worked with Willian at Chelsea, after his £30 million move to Stamford Bridge (BBC), and was full of praise for the Brazilian international.

“Do you want to talk about Willian? Top, cream of the crop, he’s amazing,” he said to the Independent.

Willian has scored five goals and claimed five assists for Chelsea so far this season in the Premier League.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

