Report: Arsenal want to sign £30m star Mourinho thinks is 'amazing'

Mikel Arteta is said to want to bring Willian from Chelsea to Arsenal in the summer.

According to Le10 Sport, Arsenal are interested in signing Chelsea winger Willian in the summer.

Willian could be a free agent at the end of the season, and Arsenal are eager to add the experienced attacker to their squad.

Mikel Arteta’s side have relied on youngsters to add skill and pace to their attack for much of this season, with the likes of Reiss Nelson and Gabriel Martinelli getting regular game time.

But it is suggested that Arsenal now want Willian, who could be one of the bargains of the summer.

Willian scored for Chelsea against Everton yesterday, but his future remains up in the air, as he is yet to pen a new deal.

Battle with Spurs?

Arsenal may not have a clear run to sign Willian, if they do enter the bidding for him.

The London Evening Standard claim that Spurs want to sign the forward, who Jose Mourinho is a big fan of.

Mourinho worked with Willian at Chelsea, after his £30 million move to Stamford Bridge (BBC), and was full of praise for the Brazilian international.

“Do you want to talk about Willian? Top, cream of the crop, he’s amazing,” he said to the Independent.

Willian has scored five goals and claimed five assists for Chelsea so far this season in the Premier League.