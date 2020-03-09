Quick links

Report: Arsenal want player Jurgen Klopp described as ‘world class’ last year

Jordan Ayew of Crystal Palace celebrate with hes team mates Patrick van Aanholt, Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke, Jeffrey Schlupp, Joel Ward, Cheikhou Kouyaté after scoring goal during...
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal reportedly want Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace.

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace competes for ball with Kiko Femenia of Watford FC during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Watford FC at Selhurst Park on March 7, 2020 in...

According to The Sun, Arsenal are interested in signing Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that German giants Bayern Munich are lining up an offer for the former Manchester United winger.

The report has added that Zaha, who is in his second spell at Palace, is valued at £75 million.

 

Stats

Zaha is one of the best wingers in the Premier League not to play for a club in the top six at the moment.

According to WhoScored, the Ivory Coast international has made 28 starts and one substitute appearance in the league for the Eagles so far this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 27-year-old scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 34 league games for the Eagles, according to WhoScored.

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace gestures during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Watford FC at Selhurst Park on March 7, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Huge praise from Jurgen Klopp

Back in January 2019, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp raved about Zaha after the Premier League game between the Reds and Palace at Anfield.

Metro quoted Klopp as saying about Zaha: “They are really good at counter attacks and set pieces, Wilfried Zaha is a world-class player and he gets into a one-on-one situation and we’re one down."

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace holds off Kiko Femenia of Watford during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Watford FC at Selhurst Park on March 07, 2020 in London, United...

