Report: £25m Tottenham man misses training amid Mourinho comments, won't play tomorrow

Tottenham Hotspur will be without Steven Bergwijn against RB Leipzig.

According to the London Evening Standard, Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn has missed training today – and won't face RB Leipzig as a result.

Bergwijn pulled up late on during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Burnley, and was seen limping in the latter stages of the game, sparking injury fears.

The £25million January signing from PSV Eindhoven was challenged by Jose Mourinho, with the Spurs boss telling the Daily Mail that Bergwijn playing against Leipzig would depend on him making the effort.

 

That seemed to suggest that Mourinho was looking for Bergwijn to push himself through the pain barrier, but having missed training today, he won't be playing.

That's a major blow for Spurs, as Bergwijn has shown real promise since arriving from PSV, and has taken on a huge workload following his move.

With Harry Kane and Son Heung-min out of action, Bergwijn has been a vital cog in Mourinho's attack, and losing him to injury as well hampers Tottenham's chances.

Spurs are 1-0 down from the first leg of their Champions League clash with Leipzig, and losing yet another attacker leaves Tottenham with a mountain to climb.

Hopefully Bergwijn's injury isn't too serious, but Mourinho will seemingly have to head to Germany without the 22-year-old Dutchman.

