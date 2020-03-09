'Quite frightening': Bournemouth defender stunned by what he read about Liverpool

Bournemouth defender Steve Cook was part of the side which were beaten by Liverpool at the weekend.

Bournemouth defender Steve Cook has defended Liverpool in the Bournemouth Echo, he has cannot believe what he has been reading about them during their recent dip in form.

Prior to the weekend Liverpool had lost three of their last four games, and they came in for some criticism for the first time this season.

The Reds returned to winning ways against Cook’s Bournemouth side at the weekend though.

Liverpool ran out 2-1 winners over the Cherries, as their attacking quality shone through again.

And Cook has stuck up for Liverpool, suggesting that they didn’t deserve the criticism that they faced.

"Obviously Liverpool's form has been unbelievable. They've lost one Premier League game in god knows how long,” the centre-back said.

“I can't believe the stuff I was reading about it, it was quite frightening really – an unbelievable team.

"But I thought we were excellent on Saturday. Defending, obviously two really poor goals to lose a game on. I think that's the most frustrating bit."

Bournemouth actually took the lead against Liverpool, as Callum Wilson scored on the break.

At the point a lesser team may have crumbled, as the pressure has risen on Liverpool in recent weeks.

However, Klopp’s side fought back and scored through Mo Salah and Sadio Mane to claim the three points.

Both goals Bournemouth conceded were preventable, but they also showed the speed which Liverpool can break and how ruthless they are when errors are made.

Klopp’s side are now 25 points clear at the top of the table, as they edge closer and closer to sealing their first ever Premier League title.