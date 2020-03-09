Quick links

AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool

Premier League

'Quite frightening': Bournemouth defender stunned by what he read about Liverpool

John Verrall
Steve Cook of Bournemouth looks on during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester United at Vitality Stadium on November 02, 2019 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bournemouth defender Steve Cook was part of the side which were beaten by Liverpool at the weekend.

Steve Cook of Bournemouth looks on during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester United at Vitality Stadium on November 02, 2019 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.

Bournemouth defender Steve Cook has defended Liverpool in the Bournemouth Echo, he has cannot believe what he has been reading about them during their recent dip in form.

Prior to the weekend Liverpool had lost three of their last four games, and they came in for some criticism for the first time this season.

The Reds returned to winning ways against Cook’s Bournemouth side at the weekend though.

Liverpool ran out 2-1 winners over the Cherries, as their attacking quality shone through again.

 

And Cook has stuck up for Liverpool, suggesting that they didn’t deserve the criticism that they faced.

"Obviously Liverpool's form has been unbelievable. They've lost one Premier League game in god knows how long,” the centre-back said.

“I can't believe the stuff I was reading about it, it was quite frightening really – an unbelievable team.

"But I thought we were excellent on Saturday. Defending, obviously two really poor goals to lose a game on. I think that's the most frustrating bit."

Steve Cook of Bournemouth during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on February 09, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Bournemouth actually took the lead against Liverpool, as Callum Wilson scored on the break.

At the point a lesser team may have crumbled, as the pressure has risen on Liverpool in recent weeks.

However, Klopp’s side fought back and scored through Mo Salah and Sadio Mane to claim the three points.

Both goals Bournemouth conceded were preventable, but they also showed the speed which Liverpool can break and how ruthless they are when errors are made.

Klopp’s side are now 25 points clear at the top of the table, as they edge closer and closer to sealing their first ever Premier League title.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch