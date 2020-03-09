Predicted Tottenham XI for Leipzig: Mourinho brings in 21-year-old

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho could be forced into making some surprise calls tomorrow evening in the Champions League.

Tottenham Hotspur head into Tuesday’s night game against RB Leipzig in the Champions League as the heavy underdogs to progress.

Spurs have to overturn a 1-0 deficit in the tie, and their recent form has not suggested that they have much hope of doing so.

Tottenham have failed to win any of their last five matches, with Jose Mourinho’s side performing well below expectations.

Spurs have badly struggled since Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane were both ruled out with injuries, and Mourinho still doesn’t seem to have found his strongest line-up since.

Mourinho is likely to tinker again on Tuesday, with Tottenham set to rotate from the side which played against Burnley on Saturday.

Mourinho was very critical of Tanguy Ndombele after the game, while Japhet Tanganga's place is also surely under threat.

Steven Bergwijn and Ben Davies have now been ruled out in a further blow to Tottenham, which leaves Mourinho's options looking desperately short.

It could be that Gedson Fernandes is now the required to start, in what would be a rather surprising selection decision. And Erik Lamela may also have to be picked, despite there being concerns over his ability to play two full games in four days.

Tottenham looked better in a 4-2-3-1 system against Burnley during the second-half, as they came back to claim a point, and it it likely that will be the formation which Mourinho sets his team out in tomorrow.

Tottenham know they have to score in Germany, and Mourinho will have to come up with a masterplan to give his side any chance of coming back in the tie and progressing.