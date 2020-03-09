How to get Zapdos, Articuno and Moltres in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon DX

A guide for how to get the legendary Zapdos, Articuno, and Moltres in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX.

The shortly awaited Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is now available on Nintendo Switch to keep your hands busy until the first DLC expansion for Sword and Shield launches in June. For those of you who are thoroughly enjoying this remake, here you'll discover how to get the legendary Pokémon of Zapdos, Articuno, and Moltres.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is a sweet remake that all Pokémon fans should enjoy as an entertaining dungeon crawler filled with strong foes and shiny Pokémon. You can make it easier to recruit these strong and shiny opponents by boasting the Friend Bow, and the same applies for the legendary trio who are the crux of this guide.

However, even if you do or don't have the Friend Bow, you first need to know where and how to get Zapdos, Articuno, and Moltres.

POKÉMON MYSTERY DUNGEON: Strong foes and their dungeons in Rescue Team DX

How to get Zapdos, Articuno, and Moltres in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX

You get Zapdos from atop Mt. Thunder, Moltres from Mt. Blaze, and Articuno from Mt. Freeze in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX.

However, know that you can only get these legendary Pokémon in Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX after the end.

They won't all automatically join your team so you may need to defeat them more than once after completing the main storyline.

However, you can increase your odds of having them join your rescue team by having your leader equipped with the Friend Bow.

As for what the weaknesses of these Pokémon are, Zapdos is vulnerable to rock and ice attacks, Moltres water and electricity, and Articuno steel and fire.

HOW TO: Get the Friend Bow in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX

So long as you exploit these weaknesses, you should be able to defeat them relatively easily in hope of getting them to join your rescue team.