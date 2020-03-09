Paul Merson makes interesting Aston Villa claim regarding final day game v West Ham

Aston Villa will face off against West Ham United on the final day of the Premier League season.

Paul Merson believes Aston Villa would accept the chance of needing to survive by winning their last game of the season against fellow strugglers West Ham - also included that David Moyes' side would have already survived by then.

Villa have a number of tricky fixtures coming up, including home games against the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, as well as a visit to the champions-elect.

Before all of that, they will travel down to the King Power Stadium tonight where three points will push them out of the bottom three.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (07/03/20 at 13:30 pm), Merson thinks given Villa's run-in, they would take having to win their final game of the season at the London Stadium to survive.

"If Charlie [Nichloas] is reading out them fixtures [Villa's home games from now until the end of the season] they would take that, going to West Ham on the last day of the season, West Ham are safe and they need to win. They would bite your arm off for that," Merson told Sky Sports.

Villa are two points behind 16th-placed West Ham, but the Midlands club have two games in hand, including against Brendan Rodgers side tonight.

Bearing that in mind, a point would be very useful to Villa's cause, but those teams around them will be hoping they drop points because it'll help them in their quest to survive.

On paper, it seems as though that final game in East London will be a shoot-out, but it wouldn't be a surprise if one of the parties have already secured their Premier League status by then.