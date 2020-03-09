Paradise PD: Terroriser fans can't get enough of surprise Netflix cameo

Paradise PD has just returned to Netflix for its long-awaited second season and features one heck of an unexpected cameo.

While Netflix may be best known for creating big-budget drama series such as Stranger Things and The Witcher, something the streaming giant often doesn't get praised for is helping to unearth new and exciting acting talent.

The series Sex Education shows this off well with a host of unknown talent breaking through to earn starring roles in the most recent season.

Conversely, something else that Netflix is known for is pushing the boat out with TV shows that wouldn't normally make it onto traditional TV channels.

The adult animated comedy Paradise PD is the perfect example of both of these as the raunchy comedy welcomes an unexpected voice actor in its newly released batch of episodes.

Paradise PD returns to Netflix

After season 1 made quite the splash with its adult themes and inappropriate humour in 2018, Paradise PD has, at long last, been released for its highly anticipated second season.

The new batch of eight episodes was released on February 6th, 2020 and even features a surprise crossover episode that puts the Family Guy and The Simpsons crossover episode from 2014 to shame.

YouTube star Terroriser makes surprise cameo

One of the biggest talking point among fans in season 2 was the episode 5 cameo of YouTube star Terroriser, who boasts 3.3 million subscribers over on the video-sharing site.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Brian Hanby, appears in season 2 (or Part 2) as a storage unit auctioneer who sells of a storage unit to Bullet.

His cameo may only be brief but the logo-emblazoned t-shirt his animated character is wearing is a huge giveaway that the auctioneer is the YouTube star who has been teasing his appearance in Paradise PD for the last few months.

My Netflix debut is finally here!



Who’s ready to witness the greatest voice acting performance of the year?



Paradise PD Part 2 is now streaming worldwide on @netflix



Go watch it now! pic.twitter.com/QkvMmtSHRI — TΞRRORISΞR (@Terroriser) March 6, 2020

Terroriser fans react to 'amazing' cameo

It's safe to say that fans of Terroriser have been hugely excited to learn of his cameo appearance, even if the YouTuber's appearance was totally out of the blue.

One fan on Twitter said: "WHATTT TERRORISER IS IN PARADISE PD?!"

While another added: "You’re in paradise PD?!!! Holy s*** can’t wait"

And finally, this fan, who has seen the episode, said: "Just saw @Terroriser in Paradise PD. THAT WAS LIT."

Paradise PD season 2 is available to stream now after the new batch of episodes was released on March 6th, 2020.