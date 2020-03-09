Michael Owen reacts to Mo Salah matching his Liverpool record

Mo Salah has scored the most Premier League goals after 100 appearances for Liverpool.

Michael Owen has praised Mo Salah after he became the first Liverpool player since himself to score 20 goals in three consecutive seasons for the Merseyside giants.

The former England player stated that Salah's progression has been 'immense' and his once 'average' finishing has now become 'world-class'. as posted by Tactical Analysis.

Over the weekend, during Liverpool win against Bournemouth, Salah also netted his 70th Premier League goal for the Reds in what was his 100th appearance - more than any of the recent club greats such as Robbie Fowler and Suarez in their first 100 appearances.

Owen reacted to Salah putting his name into the history books for the above two records, as he also shared where he has improved as a footballer.

"Myself apart, there are some great strikers there [on the list of Liverpool players with most goals after 100 appearances]," said Owen. "Mo Salah and Saido Mane, to be in that company, Torres and Suarez, in particular, in recent years, and a legend in Fowler. They are great numbers. There's no other way of looking at it.

On Salah being the first Liverpool player since Owen to score 20+ goals for three seasons in a row: "Scoring 20 goals, it almost seems the norm nowadays. Mo Salah, coming to a new league, he had some experience [with Chelsea], but not even being an out-and-out centre-forward.

"The progression in his game has been quite immense over the years. You would say, at the start of his career, he was an average finisher. Now, he's a world-class finisher. That can always be improved upon. I always say instinct is something that you just get or have. But the quality of finishing has improved, and so has Mane's."

There's no doubt that Salah is a Liverpool great, and what is perhaps even more impressive is that he isn't yet finished and could achieve a lot more.

He already has a European Cup to his name, and will soon add a Premier League title, but given the squad Jurgen Klopp has and the potential spending power in the summer, they might just add more titles to their name.

The Anfield faithful will need to see the best of Salah if they are to keep their European crown because they have to see past a very tough and organised Atletico Madrid defence.